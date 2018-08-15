Construction activity is happening on a big lot next to Fred Meyer in Sumner. Here’s what going in

A project to build seven buildings on a lot east of Fred Meyer in Sumner began in July, unleashing a flurry of construction activity.
The buildings are part of a 108-unit residential project by developer Tarragon that includes 1,600 square feet of corner retail space.
The project is currently being called Washington Market Apartments but is in the process of changing its name. Rent prices have not yet been released.
The development is meant to provide a “village square atmosphere” and “harmonize with Sumner’s small-town feel,” according to Tarragon’s website.
Each building will vary from two to three stories and be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Apartments have an open floor plan with loft-style ceilings and “enlarged windows for added light.” Each unit will have a 50-square-foot patio or deck, and some apartments will offer a view of Mount Rainier.
A lounge, kitchen, outdoor fire pits, a fitness center, dog run, community garden plots, pocket parks and outdoor barbeque and kitchen area with seating are part of the project.
While the lot at 15301 Main Street is outside of the boundaries of the city’s Town Center plan, the development fits with the plan’s goal to accommodate future growth and to mix residential and commercial, said Ryan Windish, Sumner Community development director.
“It’s kind of the continuation of what’s been the vision for East Main Street, which is really creating a main street experience,” Windish said. “Folks living there will be able to walk over to Fred Meyer or the teriyaki place or the bank.”
Anticipated completion date is late 2019.
Tarragon also developed Washington Courts north of Washington Market Apartments. That development consists of single-family homes and attached rental homes and apartments.
