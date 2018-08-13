This new Washington State Fair run features a sneak peek of the fairgrounds, T-shirts, donuts and scones

Would the idea of a long run sound more appealing if there were donuts at the end?
That’s the case at Run The Puyallup, the Washington State Fair’s first ever “fun run.”
The 2.5-kilometer route takes runners around the fairgrounds, starting at the fountain at the Gold Gate and ending at the Classic Coaster. Stops along the way will have treats, including Fisher scones and donuts from the Original House of Donuts. Hundreds have already registered.
“We were just looking to have new and fun things this year,” said Stacy Van Horne, Washington State Fair public relations manager. “Someone of any age, any athletic ability can participate.”
Early registration is $35 and ends Wednesday (Aug. 15). Registration the day of the run is $45. Children 3 and under are free. The run is open to all ages, but the Washington State Fair asks for no strollers for safety of the runners.
Registration includes a commemorative T-shirt, gate admission and a free spin on either the Classic Coaster or the Carousel.
The event starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 at the fairgrounds, 110 9th Ave. SW in Puyallup. To register, visit thefair.com.
New exhibits
Also new this year is Outpost 47, an all-ages stage and bar with food, beer, wine and spirits available. Outpost 47 is located at the south end of the fair.
There, fairgoers can watch live games on TV or watch free concerts featuring tributes to Prince, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and Billy Joel. Boy band O-Town and American Idol winner Lee DeWyze also will perform.
The Farm at Sillyville is another new attraction this year and was built over the summer. The two-acre attraction consists of five buildings meant to teach fairgoers where their food comes from by participating in interactive farming processes.
The “World’s Largest Bouncy House” will make an appearance Sept. 6-9 as a new paid attraction. At 10,000 square feet, the bouncy house costs $5 per visit and features a DJ and various obstacle courses.
The Washington State Fair draws in more than a million attendees every year.
Washington State Fair 2018 hours
Labor Day Weekend
Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Monday: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Post-Labor Day Hours
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Closed Sept. 5 and every Tuesday
Ticket information
(Pre-Fair Gate Admission, ends Aug. 30)
General (ages 13-61) — $11.00
Child (ages 6-13) — $9.50
Senior (ages 62+) — $9.50
Five and under — Free
(Regular Admission Prices, starting Aug. 31)
General (ages 13 - 61) — $14
Child (ages 6 - 12) — $11
Seniors (ages 62+) — $11
Children 5 & under — Free
Comments