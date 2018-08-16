The Puyallup Police Department is working on a lip sync video. It drops this month

After several police departments in Texas started lip syncing to songs and releasing the videos to the public, they’ve gone viral.
Law enforcement departments across the country began making their own lip sync videos, including the Seattle Police Department.
And while the craze has begun to die down, the Puyallup Police Department is taking a local spin on the law enforcement lip sync battle. Their own video is expected to drop before the end of the month.
Starring Puyallup police with appearances by Central Pierce firefighters, Puyallup PD has already shot the video around places in Puyallup, including the Washington State Fair during the Goodguys car show, Downtown Brew, Happy Donuts and most recently, Puyallup’s own National Night Out celebration.
“It’s been great,” Police Captain Ryan Portmann said. “Our officers and the community have embraced the idea.”
Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle gathered together community members at Pioneer Park in Puyallup on Aug. 7 to dance to “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge. Local kids also participated in a dance called “The Floss.”
The video is being put together by Puyallup Deputy Chief Dave McDonald’s son, Devon McDonald, who studied videography at Central Washington University.
