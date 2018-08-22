Kitsap Credit Union to open branch in South Hill

A member-owned not-for-profit credit union is expanding its reach to South Hill and Puyallup.
Kitsap Credit Union (KCU) is opening a new branch at 17520 Meridian E., across from Fred Meyer in South Hill. The location will be the credit union’s 16th branch.
Anticipated opening date is Sept. 7.
“For quite some time, our Pierce County members have shared their enthusiasm for a branch closer to where they live and work,” Kitsap Credit Union spokeswoman Victoria Lane said in an email. “In addition to our branch in Gig Harbor, we’re excited to let our members know that they will soon be able to access a KCU branch across the bridge.”
Graham resident Kori Kelley will be overseeing the South Hill location as branch manager.
“When I saw KCU would be opening a branch in Puyallup, I just knew this is where I was supposed to be and I applied immediately,” Kelley said in a press release.
Kelley added that she plans to get involved in the community. A grand opening celebration will be held in late September.
As of Aug. 19, the South Hill branch was hiring for two full-time positions.
Anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in Washington state is eligible to join KCU.
KCU opened in 1934 and serves 110,000 members with branches in Gig Harbor, Belfair, Bremerton, Kingston, Silverdale, Poulsbo and Port Townsend. More than 12,000 of those members reside in the Pierce County region.
For more information, visit kitsapcu.org.
