A controversial parking garage in Puyallup is in design stage. Here’s where you can share your ideas

Sound Transit is seeking the public’s ideas about the design of a parking garage in Puyallup.
An open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Puyallup Activity Center to gather input.
“We’re looking to get some feedback on design elements or new features for the parking garage,” said Sound Transit’s public information officer, Scott Thompson. “Do folks want a modern design? Do they want it to blend in with the surrounding buildings?”
Those who can’t make it to the open house can complete an online survey at soundtransit.org/Puyallup-access-improvements.
Voters approved funding for improving commuter access to the Puyallup Sounder Station in the 2008 Sound Transit 2 ballot measure.
The $60 million project includes a five-story, 500-stall parking garage, a 168-stall parking lot, lighting features and sidewalk enhancements for bicycles and pedestrians. A new pedestrian bridge over Fifth Street Northwest will connect to the garage.
A signal meant to ease traffic will be added at Seventh Street Northwest and West Stewart Avenue, in addition to a new right turn lane from West Stewart Avenue to North Meridian.
The parking garage is to be constructed at 202 Fifth St. NW, site of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 2308, also known as the Puyallup Eagles.
After Sound Transit’s initial contact with the Eagles in 2014, the two parties engaged in a years-long battle over the property after Eagles representatives refused to accept Sound Transit’s offers.
“Our membership wanted to stay in the (Puyallup) Valley,” Eagles spokesman Alan Whipple told The Herald in July. “We didn’t want to leave (our current building).”
The Eagles didn’t have much of a choice after Sound Transit filed a petition in Pierce County Superior Court in 2017 asking for an order that would hand over the title to agency.
In July, as negotiations continued, the Eagles finalized a $1.3 million purchase of the Main Garden Chinese Restaurant and Bar at 1106 E. Main for their new home. The building is significantly smaller than the group’s current home — 5,200 square feet compared to 16,000 square feet.
Now, Thompson said, the Eagles and Sound Transit have reached a settlement. He said he couldn’t disclose the amount agreed upon by the Eagles because additional approvals are needed from the Federal Transit Association.
The Eagles moving paves the way for Sound Transit to continue the improvements project.
After public input on the design process this fall, Sound Transit will hire a firm to design and build the parking garage in 2019. The project is slated to open in 2021.
About the event
What: Puyallup Sounder Station parking garage open house
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 11)
Where: Puyallup Activity Center, 210 W. Pioneer St., Puyallup
Comments