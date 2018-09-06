New DIY art studio in Bonney Lake will teach you how to make personalized wooden signs

A do-it-yourself studio featuring wooden sign workshops is opening in Bonney Lake on Friday, and its first customers will win some goodies.
Aunt and niece duo Kim Randolph, 41, and Chelsie Dahl, 30, are opening Pierce County’s first Board & Brush Creative Studio at 20621 state Route 410 in Bonney Lake.
“What’s different about us is every single person that comes in is going to leave with a different sign,” said Dahl, who lives in South Hill. “They all leave with a personalized piece.”
At Board & Brush, both master craftsmen and novices are welcome. Workshops are instructor-led, and students begin with bare wood that they get to distress with mallets for a vintage look. They then get to stain their boards and choose from hundreds of design templates and 150 different colors for decoration. All materials are supplied by the studio.
Beer, wine and snacks are available for purchase during the three-hour workshops. Workshop fees are $65.
The studio is hosting a free grand opening from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday. The first 50 people will receive gift bags, drinks and appetizers, a first look inside the studio and a chance to win a sign-making party for six valued at $390.
Board & Brush was founded in 2015 by Julie Selby. There are now almost 200 locations across the country, with three in Washington: Olympia, Spokane and now Bonney Lake.
“In the past, I’ve always worked in health care and always had a side job of doing something creative, so I was just looking for something different,” Dahl said. “I came across Board & Brush, and I completely fell in love with them.”
When Dahl told Randolph, her aunt, about her idea of starting a shop, she said, “Yep, I’m in.”
“I’m not a creative person, and I never considered myself to be … but the thing with this business is that I feel like I am,” said Randolph, a Lake Tapps resident. “When I first made a sign, it was a little hard, but not too hard. If I could do it, anyone can do it.”
Workshops will officially begin Sept. 14. Reservations are required and can be made on the Bonney Lake Board & Brush website, boardandbrush.com/bonneylake.
About the event
What: Bonney Lake Board & Brush Creative Studio Grand Opening
When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday (Sept. 7)
Where: 20621 State Route 410, Bonney Lake
