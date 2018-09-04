First day of school postponed for Puyallup students as bargaining over teacher salaries continues

There will be no school in the Puyallup School District on Wednesday as district teachers have called a work stoppage, postponing what was originally going to be the first day of school.
The decision comes after days of intense bargaining between the district and the Puyallup Education Association (PEA) over teacher salaries.
“They can blame themselves,” PEA president Karen McNamara said Tuesday. “We’ve been trying for a long time to work with them. This didn’t have to happen.”
Teachers across the state have been bargaining with districts for increased compensation after a court order called the McCleary decision said the state wasn’t doing enough to fund basic education.
Puyallup School District communications director Brian Fox said the district is taking the stoppage on a day-by-day basis as bargaining continues.
“We’re trusting that both sides have the same goal and that is to come up with a tentative agreement,” Fox said.
Puyallup teachers plan to gather at the district board meeting Tuesday night.
All buildings in the Puyallup School District will be closed Wednesday.
