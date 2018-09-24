Coming to Tehaleh: pet resort, adult care facility, office space. Also, a new road to get you there

Houses and construction are seen in the Tehaleh development in Bonney Lake on Sept. 22. Last October, there were approximately 2,500 people living in Tehaleh. Now, there are about 3,800. Approximately 350 people commute to the area for work each day. Tehaleh will continue to grow by 300-350 homes per year through a mix of national and regional builders, said Newland Communities vice president Scott Jones. Already, 320 homes have been sold this year. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com