600 aerospace jobs are coming to Sumner, and hiring has begun

An aerospace company is expanding in Sumner, and with it comes new jobs.
AIM Aerospace, an advanced carbon fiber manufacturing company with locations in Sumner, Renton and Auburn, is moving its Auburn location to Sumner, bringing 600 jobs with it.
“It’s a very bright future for us,” said Molly Hodo, director of marketing for AIM Aerospace.
Before the transition, there were about 334 employees at the 100,000-square-foot AIM Aerospace location at 1516 Fryar Ave in Sumner.
Moving to Sumner is “locally advantageous” for the company, added Hodo, and will consolidate several facilities into one.
The transition to Sumner, which will be completed in early 2019, will create more jobs in the future. The company expects to increase its entire workforce by 30 percent by 2023.
A $125,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce will aid in the company’s expansion and job creation. The grant was awarded Tuesday to the Economic Development Board of Tacoma Pierce County.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to create good-paying manufacturing jobs, especially in our South Sound region. Our state is home to so many innovative world-class companies, and it’s exciting to be part of helping them expand and grow,” said Gov. Jay Inslee in a press release.
Employees working those new manufacturing jobs will work alongside “collaborative robots” that are meant to assist them in duties, such as heavy lifting.
“The (collaborative robots) are doing all the work that has typically caused injuries in the past,” Hodo said.
There are more than 14,000 people working in Sumner’s manufacturing center in the northern part of the city.
“We appreciate the State of Washington’s investment in keeping good jobs available in communities like Sumner,” Sumner Mayor Bill Pugh said.
AIM Aerospace is already hiring for the jobs, officials say. For more information, visit aim-aerospace.com.
Comments