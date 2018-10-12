Good Samaritan Hospital adds 80 beds to accommodate growth

An 80-bed expansion at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup means more patients can be served as the East Pierce County area grows.
The hospital’s top two floors of Dally Tower are set to open this week.
“These new beds will help us keep up with the demand from the community to take care of the patients that need this care so badly,” said Lescia Myers, clinical care director at Good Sam.
The seventh floor will add 40 beds to a new post-surgical care unit that specializes in patients’ recovery after major surgeries. A new gym was built as well.
The eighth floor will add 40 beds to a progressive care unit, where patients go after intensive care before they are well enough to return home.
The hospital was allowed to add the beds by the state Department of Health several years ago in anticipation of an increase of patients in the future.
“Puyallup and the surrounding areas are growing very quickly and its hard for the hospital to keep up with the growth,” Myers said.
Construction of the eight-story Dally Tower was completed in 2011. Its seventh and eighth floors were left unfinished until the hospital needed extra room.
By 2015, the extra space was in demand. While licensed for 280 beds, the hospital often needed more.
“These expansions at Good Samaritan will reduce the number of times we have to turn away patients simply because we don’t have room to care for our community,” Good Samaritan Hospital president Chris Bredeson said.
The seventh and eighth floor rooms — with new art and inspirational quotes on the walls — were built to make doctor-patient interactions more efficient. Extra chairs for family members can be hung on walls and couches can pull out, maximizing space.
Opening the new floors also frees up space on other floors of the hospital.
The Pulse Heart Institute Critical Care Unit will expand from 33 beds to 40 private rooms. The tower’s Intensive Care Unit will expand to 20 beds from 14. The Inpatient Rehabilitation Program will expand by 23 beds.
A new, 18-bed unit for pregnant women struggling with addiction will also move into the tower.
