Fire destroys orthodontic office in South Hill

Orthodontic Excellence in South Hill caught fire on Sept. 10. A month later, the office is up and thriving thanks to community support.
By
Coming soon: Puyallup PD’s lip sync video

Puyallup Herald

Coming soon: Puyallup PD’s lip sync video

The lip sync video challenge has been accepted by law enforcement agencies around the country. Now the Puyallup Police Department is preparing to unveil their production later this month with help from the community. Here's a sneak peek.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service