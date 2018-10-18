New cancer treatment building joins medical campus in Puyallup

Construction of a new medical office building meant for cancer treatment is underway in Puyallup.
Located at 2916 S. Meridian, the 28,389-square-foot building will house Rainier Hematology Oncology (RHO) and South Cancer Care (SCC). It’s expected to be completed in fall 2019.
The office will give patients a “whole cancer care” experience,” Northwest Medical Specialties spokeswoman Jeni Spokely said.
“The new building will offer seamlessly coordinated patient care along with support services including social work, nutrition, naturopathic medicine, financial counseling and other services that will be provided in a physical property that accommodates for all,” Spokely said. “All the technological services available to patients of Seattle will be available to patients closer to the comfort of their home.”
SCC specializes in radiation and various diagnostic imaging. It will be located on part of the first floor of the medical building and have radiation vaults, scanning equipment and support spaces.
RHO outgrew its current space next door at 2920 S. Meridian. The company will co-locate with SCC and occupy the remainder of the new medical building. The company offers chemotherapy treatments and other types of infusions and laboratory services, according to its website. It will have an infusion suite and on-site lab.
“The space, including a bistro/café and activity rooms, is intended to create a relaxing and less stressful environment for patients during their care, while also providing all of the resources they need to learn about their diagnosis,” according to a press release by architecture company Helix Design Group.
Helix Design Group company partnered with developer Rush Development Companies for the project.
Comments