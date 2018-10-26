Explore pumpkin patches and farms in the South Sound.
‘Boo-allup’ and other Puyallup-area things to do this Halloween

By Allison Needles

October 26, 2018 03:59 PM

Looking for something to do Halloween?

There’s plenty of local places to get your Halloween treats.

The Puyallup Main Street Association is hosting its free annual “Boo-allup in Puyallup” event from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Puyallup, with dozens of businesses participating.

Businesses will be handing out free treats, with more activities happening near the Rotary Stage. More information is available at puyallupmainstreet.com, or 253-840-2631.

Businesses along Main Street in Sumner also will be handing out Halloween treats. Head over to Main Street for “Street of Treats” from 5-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed for the safety of trick-or-treaters. More information available rhubarbpiecapital.com.

Prefer to be out among the pumpkins? These farms have you covered through Halloween day for last-minute picking.

Picha Farms

Activities: Pumpkin picking, five-acre corn maze, pumpkin slingshot and hayrides. Gourds, cornstalks and squash are also available for purchase. The SteelHead Bluegrass Band will be playing from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: 6502 52nd St. E, Puyallup

Hours: Weekdays: 3-6 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Prices: $6 per person for corn maze, $1 for slingshot, $3 per person for hay ride.

More information: pichafarms.com, 253-841-4443

Sterino Farms

Activities: Pumpkin picking, regular corn maze, first annual night time corn maze (Friday and Saturday only), the Fisher Scone truck will be located on site throughout the weekend.

Where: 6116 52nd St. E, Puyallup

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Prices: $8 admission for nighttime corn maze, kids 5 and under free

More information: sterinofarms.com, 253-770-0409

Spooner Farms

Activities: Pumpkin picking, corn maze, slingshot, pony rides

Where: 9710 state Route 162 E., Puyallup

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday for corn maze. Slingshot hours: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday.

Prices for corn maze: $7 per person Monday through Friday, $9 per person Saturday, Sunday, $7 for kids (ages 3-12). Kids 2 and under get in free.

More information: spoonerberries.com/harvest-festival, 253-840-2059

Sidhu Farms

Activities: Pumpkin picking, free bouncy houses, five-acre corn maze, hay rides.

Where: 1820 12th Ave. SE, Puyallup

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Prices: 29 cents per pound per pumpkin

More information: sidhuberries.wordpress.com, 253-200-1147

Double R Farms

Activities: Pumpkin picking, slingshots, corn maze and free hayrides

Where: 5820 44th St. E, Puyallup

Hours: 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Prices: $1 for slingshot, $5 corn maze (kids 3 and under free).

More information: double-r-farms.net, 253 227-5385

Scholz Farm

Activities: Pumpkin picking, squash for purchase

Where: 14310 128th St. E, Puyallup

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Prices: 35 cents per pound per pumpkin

More information: pugetsoundfresh.org, 253-848-7604

Allison Needles: 253-597-8507, @herald_allison

