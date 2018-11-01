New Sumner coffee shop to serve tacos, beer, wine while supporting electricity projects overseas

Construction is underway on a new coffee shop in Sumner, and it’s bringing tacos, beer, wine and community service with it.
Sisters Christina Chatha, 24, and Pawandeep Grewal, 32, hope to open Electric Coffee House in spring 2019.
“I’m excited to bring something new to the community,” Chatha said. “Something exciting, something kind of new, too.”
Electric Coffee House will be located at 905 Main Street, the former site of K.C.’s Caboose, which burned down more than a decade ago.
The site is being rebuilt as a 4,500-square-foot mixed-use building, with Electric Coffee House on the first floor and offices for engineering firm JMJ Team on the second floor, which is opening in March.
“We’re thrilled. We know (Electric Coffee House) is going to be a great addition to Sumner,” said Joleen Peterson-Jones, co-owner of JMJ Team. “We think it’s just going to have a welcoming feel.”
Special features of the shop include a drive-thru, outdoor patio and full bar. Hours aren’t yet set, but the owners say they want the shop to be open later into the night.
Food and drink recipes will be made by Chatha and Grewal using ingredients from local companies.
“My goal is involve as many small companies as possible and give them a platform to raise their name and get the word out,” Chatha said. “I know someone who does salsas and coffee flavoring and milk alternatives.”
The business is in the early stages of hiring and plans to employ 15 to 20 people.
Electric Coffee House is the first of its kind and a longtime idea of the two sisters. They came up with the idea after stumbling upon Give Power Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings clean, renewable energy to people in developing nations.
The organization inspired the name of the coffee shop and hits close to home for the two sisters, who traveled to India every summer when they were growing up.
“I’m Indian, so growing up in India we always had electricity issues where we wouldn’t have electricity for a few hours, and then it’d come back and then it’d leave for 48 hours and then come back, so I wanted to help fund giving projects with some proceeds from the business,” Chatha said.
The business will fund electricity projects through proceeds and by collection donations at the front counter. A world map in the shop will show where donations have provided assistance.
Chatha and Grewal come from a family of business owners. This is Chatha’s first time owning a business, while Grewal owns several locations. Relatives own a local gas station and liquor store.
The sisters live in Puyallup. Chatha was born and raised in Puyallup and graduated from Puyallup High School in 2012. Grewal was born in India and graduated from Puyallup High School in 2004.
They aimed to stay close to home and said finding the Sumner location was a gift.
“We’re in the heart of the community,” Chatha said. “We can walk out and we see the Sounder and there’s The Old Cannery — it’s just everything that you remember about being a child and going to Sumner. We’re a part of it now.”
As opening moves closer, more information can be found on shop’s website, electriccoffee.co.
