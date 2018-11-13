Puyallup Republicans keep hold on state House seats following November election

Puyallup voters kept their swing district red this November, electing two Republicans to represent them in the state Legislature.
Kelly Chambers and Chris Gildon defeated their opponents for both House positions in Legislative District 25, 2018 General Election results show. They’ll be taking over for two Republicans who did not seek reelection.
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to represent the 25th District and am looking forward to the start of Session in 2019,” Gildon said in a statement emailed to The News Tribune.
“During this time, you can count on me to remain true to the core issues of my campaign: improving our quality of life, protecting us from high taxes and working to heal the political divide. My priorities will always be with the communities I now get to serve,” he added.
As of Monday, Gildon led Democrat Brian Duthie by more than 1,700 votes.
Gildon: 23,213 votes, 51.87 percent
Duthie: 21,486 votes, 48.01 percent
Chambers led Democrat Jamie Smith by more than 1,100 votes.
Chambers: 23,052 votes, 51.22%
Smith: 21,899 votes, 48.65%
Gildon and Chambers will be replacing current state Reps. Joyce McDonald and Melanie Stambaugh, both Republicans.
“I am humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support I have received and I look forward to bringing my experience as a mom, a wife, a teacher, an entrepreneur and problem solver to the Washington State Legislature,” Chambers told The Puyallup Herald in an email statement.
