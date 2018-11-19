Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board fills vacancy after member steps down early

The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District was faced with finding a new board member after one stepped down earlier this year.
Dee Clark was sworn in as the new school board member in October, replacing Casey Chamberlain.
“I want to spend time with my family,” Chamberlain told The Puyallup Herald as his reason for stepping down.
Chamberlain was elected to the board in the 2011 election and was re-elected in 2015.
His term was set to expire in 2019.
“I just wanted to step down and give someone else the opportunity to (serve the district),” Chamberlain said. “It was a great experience. I learned a ton.”
According to state law, board members who step down must submit a letter of resignation to the board. The position is then listed as a vacancy.
School boards can appoint a new member to a vacated position with a majority vote. The appointee then serves until the next school district election.
Clark, 46, has lived in the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District for 21 years and will complete the rest of Chamberlain’s term. His two daughters attend school in the district.
Clark said serving on the board has always interested him.
“The (cities) of Sumner and Bonney Lake are growing in large numbers with families of many cultures. It is important that school systems represent the community by responding to the diverse needs of many cultures. Skills in cultural competency and diversity awareness will allow us to thrive as a community,” Clark said.
After serving out Chamberlain’s vacated term, Clark said he’s looking to run for public election in November 2019.
