Puyallup Herald

What’s with the construction across the street from the fair?

By Allison Needles

December 06, 2018 10:56 AM

Development near Puyallup fairgrounds includes new Starbucks

A 2,250-square-foot standalone Starbucks building is currently under construction at the corner of South Meridian and 9th Avenue SE, near the fair’s Gold Gate. The coffee shop is expected to open in March 2019.
By
Up Next
A 2,250-square-foot standalone Starbucks building is currently under construction at the corner of South Meridian and 9th Avenue SE, near the fair’s Gold Gate. The coffee shop is expected to open in March 2019.
By

New development is coming to downtown Puyallup, starting with a new Starbucks across the street from the Washington State Fairgrounds.

The 2,250-square-foot standalone building is currently under construction at the corner of South Meridian and 9th Avenue Southeast.

“The Starbucks tenant space will have pedestrian access onto the corner, given the large volumes of fair visitors who walk through that intersection going through the Gold Gate,” Puyallup development services director Tom Utterback said in an email.

The coffee shop is expected to open in March 2019 and will include a drive-thru and “ample” parking space, according to Todd Madison, president of 9 Meridian JMT LLC, which owns 30,000 square feet of the 90,0000-square-foot lot.

The remaining 60,000 square feet of land is owned by investor 9 Meridian JCV LCC and will remain undeveloped for now.

The land was the former site of a nursing home that was demolished. The land then was leveled and used as a 300-stall parking lot for the last seven years by the nonprofit Puyallup South Hill Rotary during the fair to raise money.

Former Rotary president Jessica Witte acknowledged that site would be redeveloped in an interview with The Puyallup Herald last year and said her organization was searching for new fundraising opportunities.

“We have to try and replace it with our other fundraisers (and) encourage others to support our other fundraising endeavors,” she said.

The development is not expected to impact fair parking, because the land was never an official fair lot, said fair spokeswoman Stacy Van Horne.

Allison Needles

Allison Needles covers news in Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake for The Puyallup Herald and education news for The News Tribune in Tacoma. She was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.

  Comments  