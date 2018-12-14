Puyallup Library Memorial Book donations honor loved ones, benefit library programs

A $500 donation made by the Mount Rainier Region Chevrolet Club of America will benefit the Puyallup Library.
The donation was made in October in memory of past club members, whose names will be recorded in the Friends of the Library Book of Memorials, located inside the library near the Friends of the Library Bookstore.
Club director Ed Laster presented the donation to Chris Carr, chief financial officer of the Friends group.
According to the city website, anyone interested in memorializing their loved ones in the book can make donation to the Friends of the Library with a check and note that includes:
The name of the person being so honored or memorialized.
The address of the person or family of the person being honored.
The name and address of the donor, so that the Friends of the Library can send a thank-you and a tax deductible receipt.
The notes can be deposited in a red collection box on the first floor of the library.
The Friends of the Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit “that serves to enhance and expand the resources of the Library” by raising funds through memberships and its bookstore.
All donations benefit library educational and cultural programs, author signings and other events for all ages, including the Summer Reading Program and Puli-Con, a mini comic convention.
“Our goal is to provide funding to ensure that library staff continue to offer fun and engaging programs throughout the year,” Puyallup Friends of the Library board members wrote in a letter.
