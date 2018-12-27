Van used to rescue animals in Puyallup stolen from shelter

A van used to rescue animals in Puyallup was found missing from a shelter Thursday morning, according to police.
Staff and volunteers at Sunny Sky’s Animal Rescue in Puyallup found the vehicle missing around 7 a.m. when they arrived at the shelter at 1102 E. Main Ave.
“We just noticed when we pulled in this morning that it was missing,” said Donna Zierenberg, a volunteer at the rescue. “It’s always parked in the back.”
The 1999 white Ford van was stolen overnight, said Puyallup Police Capt. Dan Pashon. The keys to the van were found inside the business.
Zierenberg said there was an entire pallet of kitty litter in the back of the vehicle that was just purchased.
The van is the rescue’s only vehicle used to transport animals to the rescue, including picking up animals from the airport that are taken in from other states. It was donated by the Volkswagen of Puyallup and has the rescue’s logo on the side.
Zierenberg said the rescue’s next major transport isn’t until next week and that volunteers might have to use their personal vehicles for transportation in the meantime.
Shelter staff shared pictures of the van on social media and are asking people to keep an eye out. The license plate number is C62669B.
“If you see it please report it,” Zierenberg said.
