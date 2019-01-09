Parking fines in Sumner to increase starting Feb. 1

Sumner drivers, watch where you park.
Starting Feb. 1, fines for parking infractions will increase from $38 to $45 per violation.
Sumner City Council approved an ordinance amending city code at a council meeting Jan. 7.
The increase is meant to keep pace with inflation and the costs to print and process parking infractions. The city last increased its parking fees in 2015.
“It’s a very common myth that parking fines/speeding tickets are revenue-generating opportunities, especially in a small town. We actually lose money on every single one we write,” city spokeswoman Carmen Palmer said.
The increase also ensures that “the monetary penalty itself remains an adequate deterrent from committing violations,” Sumner Police Chief Brad Moericke stated in an email to The Puyallup Herald.
“That is the true goal in imposing fines, as a deterrent,” Moericke added.
The ordinance also changes the late fee to a flat rate of $25 if someone who commits a parking infraction doesn’t respond to the notice within 15 days. Previously, the late fee could be up to twice the original fine.
Fines for unauthorized parking in a handicapped spot ($150 fine) and unauthorized parking in a municipal paid parking lot ($250 fine) remain the same.
“We just ask that motorists follow the parking rules, especially ones that have public safety implications, such as not parking within 15 (feet) of a fire hydrant, 20 (feet) of a crosswalk, 30 (feet) of an intersection, etc,” Moericke said.
