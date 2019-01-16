Grannies’ Attic Thrift Shop moves to new location, helps fill long-vacant building in Puyallup

After more than a year of planning and work, Grannies’ Attic Thrift Shop is now a street-front shop.
The shop had a soft opening in December before officially opening its doors this month at 1004 E. Main in Puyallup. Proceeds from sales at Grannies’ Attic go to benefit patients at Good Samaritan Hospital.
“We were super excited to be on the street,” said Deborah Gurney, supervisor for Celebrate Seniority, a MultiCare Health System community outreach program. “We were previously hidden behind a round building, and now we’re street-front and we have lots of visibility.”
Grannies’ Attic moved down the street from its previous location at 1327 E. Main near Safeway. There’s currently no word on what will fill that spot. Grannies’ Attic’s new space had been vacant for several years.
The move was a long time in the making as Grannies’ Attic outgrew its facility.
“Our last space was about one quarter of this space, so we had to be really conscientious of when volunteers came,” Gurney said.
In the previous space, the Celebrate Seniority office was separate from Grannies’ Attic. Now, they are side by side. Celebrate Seniority also has availability to host education classes for interested seniors.
Grannies’ Attic accepts gently used items from the community to sell in its shop. Donors can drop off those items at the side of the building.
“The space in the back is bigger, so it allows us to be more thoughtful with how we put things out for sale and the capacity in which we can help our community to donate to us,” store coordinator Zana Lee said.
The shop has donated more than $2 million for Good Samaritan Hospital patients since its inception in the early 2000s. Much of the money goes to the Children’s Therapy Unit at Good Sam.
The shop is mostly volunteer-driven, with more than 70 volunteers. Those volunteers were recognized at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
“When I hear the stories of our volunteers, I’m so moved by the rich lives they have lived and how they want to give back,” said Chris Bredeson, chief operating officer and president of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
One of those volunteers is 91-year-old Shirley Jester. She’s been helping out at Grannies’ Attic since the beginning, first working in the women’s clothing section.
“There are so many wonderful people over the years that have been instrumental in this success,” Jester said at the ribbon cutting. “Volunteering has been a very important part of my life. It fills the spot everyone needs no matter their age.”
Grannies’ Attic Thrift Shop
Shopping hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Location: 1004 E. Main, Puyallup
Comments