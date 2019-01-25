Apartment building proposed near Grayland Park in downtown Puyallup

Puyallup could be the home of a new four-story apartment building.
A proposal submitted to the city’s planning department shows a 44-unit apartment building across the street from Grayland Park on on the corner of 5th Avenue NW and 2nd Street NE.
The vacant site is just under 1 acre in size.
The projects aims to fit with “smaller, older buildings in Puyallup while allowing additional height and density in the downtown,” according to a letter sent to the city by James Guerrero Architects in November.
The site plan shows a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, with 47 regular parking stalls and 19 tandem parking stalls.
“The lower grade of the site allows a parking lot to be placed under the structure,” Puyallup Development Services Director Tom Utterback wrote in an email to The Herald. “This property abuts an existing apartment complex to the east and a car sales facility to the north.”
The parcel is zoned Central Business District, one of the city’s downtown zone districts in which taller multifamily projects are permitted, added Utterback.
“This project is in the very early stages of design,” architect James Guerrero said in an email. “We are still trying to work out the overall size of the building, number of units, parking stalls, etc.”
The proposal was reviewed by the city’s Design Review & Historic Preservation Board in December and January.
No formal permit applications have yet been made to the city.
