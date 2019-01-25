Firefighters urge residents to check smoke alarms after close calls in downtown Puyallup

Firefighters are urging residents to check their smoke alarms after a fire Friday nearly “took the life” of a Puyallup resident.
A fire broke out at 3:51 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex at 901 W. Main in Puyallup. The apartment had a smoke detector, but it failed to go off.
The resident barely escaped and “had to run through the fire to get out of her house,” said Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Darrin Shaw.
Central Pierce Fire crews extinguished the blaze, which was determined to be accidental.
The incident reminded firefighters of another apartment fire in November, where a mother and two children fled their second-floor apartment through a window.
In both incidents, the smoke alarms were either dead or faulty and failed to go off.
“Having that many in that short of time in downtown Puyallup scares us,” said Central Pierce Fire spokesman Darrin Shaw.
Firefighters took to the streets Friday to pass out flyers to remind residents that if they live in a rental house or apartment they’re responsible for checking their smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.
Residents are recommended to check their smoke detectors twice a year and to close bedroom doors at night for protection.
Central Pierce Fire can help with installation of smoke alarms and replacement of batteries, Shaw said.
