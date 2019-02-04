Senior living facility with pub, theater and bowling alley coming to South Hill

A new senior living facility under construction on South Hill is like a “cruise ship on land.”
At least, that’s what executive director Nerissa Bailey says she hears from residents and visitors of other Bonaventure Senior Living facilities.
The company’s newest facility, Bonaventure of Puyallup, is under construction at 14503 Meridian E. in South Hill.
Anticipated opening date is sometime this summer, weather depending.
“With 28 memory care suites, Bonaventure of Puyallup is excited to offer a loving, secure environment that will enhance the lives of memory-challenged residents,” Bailey wrote in an email.
The four-story facility will consist of 174 total units: 10 cottages, 28 memory care units, 73 independent living units and 63 assisted living units.
Units range from studios to two-bedroom apartments. Two-bedroom and three-bedroom cottages also are available.
Amenities include an in-house pub, full-service bistro, theater, bowling alley and a styling salon. The facilities offers bus transportation and various exercise programs.
Suites are currently being reserved. Bonaventure is looking to have the community pre-leased and have pre-opening specials available. For more information, call 253-256-1150.
Bonaventure of Puyallup is the second Bonaventure Senior Living facility in the South Hill area. Bonaventure of Silver Creek opened 13 years ago at 17607 91st Ave. E.
There are also Bonaventure sites in Bonney Lake and Lacey.
