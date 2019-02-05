Country musician Brad Paisley to perform at Washington State Fair. Tickets on sale this week

Country music star Brad Paisley will perform at the 2019 Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.
Paisley will be joined by singer-songwriter Riley Green and will close out the concert series starting 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Pre-sale tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and range from $65 to $99. They include fair admission.
Tickets are available on the Washington State Fair website. For more information, visit thefair.com/concerts.
Paisley has earned three GRAMMY Awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards.
The Columbia Bank Concert Series spans Aug. 31 to Sept. 22 and includes country music star Keith Urban and bands The Beach Boys and Old Dominion.
The Washington State Fair starts Aug. 30 and ends Sept. 22.
