Dozens of Fife students coming to Puyallup as All Saints Catholic School unites campuses

All Saints Catholic School in Puyallup will grow by about 75 students starting in fall 2019, the result of uniting with its Fife campus.
School officials announced Jan. 15 that classes no longer will be held at the Fife campus, located at 2323 54th Ave. E.
Instead, preschool and grades K-8 will be served at the Puyallup campus at 504 2nd St. SW.
“I’m very excited about it,” said Amy Orm, All Saints Catholic School principal. “It’s always been a challenge for us to be in two different locations.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
There are approximately 325 students enrolled at All Saints, and about 125 students at the Fife campus. The Fife campus is located on the St. Martin of Tours Parish and provides preschool and K-2 classes. The schools provide daily bus transportation between the two schools.
Starting next school year, St. Martin of Tours will provide its own early learning center in the vacated space.
There will be no layoffs with the change, and all staff are welcome to transition to Puyallup, Orm said.
New students will use spare classrooms on the campus that are typically used for Sunday school classes. A new playground is also planned.
Officials are looking into safety improvements around the school with the increased enrollment. Puyallup School District’s Meeker Elementary School is across the street, and there’s often a high volume of children using the sidewalks.
Enrollment at All Saints has remained stagnant for the past few years, but the school saw a significant decrease between 2010 and 2015.
The school is now in a position to consolidate campuses, which has been a goal for quite some time, Orm said.
All Saints Catholic School first opened in 1954 by All Saints Catholic Church, located on the same property as the school.
The Fife campus started offering classes in 1993 as a partnership with St. Martin of Tours.
“The kids are really excited to be able to see each other every day,” Orm said.
Comments