Traffic calming, crossing enhancements coming to downtown Puyallup streets

The city of Puyallup has identified 10 streets downtown that could receive crossing enhancements and traffic-calming devices to make them safer for pedestrians.
Stewart Avenue, Shaw Road, Wildwood Park Drive, Fruitland Avenue and Pioneer Avenue are some of the streets that could see changes in the near future.
The list of priority projects is part of the city’s Safe Routes to School Master Plan, which focuses on 17 schools within city limits.
“The goal is to make it safer for families to walk and bike to school — that can be promoting walking and biking, that can be developing projects that remove barriers that prevent people from walking and biking to school,” said Emily Alice Gerhart, transportation planner for Fehr & Peers, the consulting group working with the city.
The consulting group gathered data from four site visits, three walk audits and 500 comments from 300 participants to an online web map and an open house.
Each project was categorized into five types, depending on what changes were needed:
▪ Pedestrian facilities: Sidewalks, curbs
▪ Bicycle facilities: Shared-use paths, bike lanes, bike boulevards, sharrows
▪ Crossing enhancement/intersection control: Restriping intersections, new signals, rapid flashing beacon, curb extensions, traffic circle, roundabout, stop signs, medians
▪ Traffic calming: School-zone flasher, speed table, chicane (serpentine road)
▪ School-zone improvement: Curb improvements, reorganizing pick up/drop off locations, better interaction between city and school
The 10 priority projects are:
▪ 11th Street Northwest — Bicycle, pedestrian facilities
▪ West Stewart Avenue — Bicycle facilities, crossing enhancements at 12 Street Southwest and 15th Street Southwest
▪ South Fruitland Avenue — Bicycle and pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancement at 89th Street East
▪ 11th Street Southwest — Bicycle facilities, crossing enhancement at 4th Avenue Southwest and 5th Avenue Southwest, school-zone improvement
▪ Seventh Avenue Southwest — Pedestrian facilities, bicycle facilities (bike lane), crossing enhancement at 13th Street Southwest, 11 Street Southwest
▪ East Pioneer — Bike facilities
▪ 13th Street Southeast — Bicycle facilies, crossing enhancement at 7th Avenue Southeast, traffic calming
▪ Seventh Avenue Southeast — Pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancement at 13th Street Southeast
▪ Shaw Road — Bicycle facilities (shared use path), crossing enhancements at 12th Avenue Southeast, 16th Avenue Southeast
▪ Wildwood Park Drive — Bicycle and pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancements at 26th Avenue Southeast, 31st Avenue Southeast, Ferrucci Junior High driveway, traffic calming.
