Puyallup Herald

Traffic calming, crossing enhancements coming to downtown Puyallup streets

By Allison Needles

February 25, 2019 12:02 PM

A Puyallup police radar speed sign is set up along Wildwood Park Drive near Ferrucci Junior High School. The city of Puyallup has identified 10 streets downtown that could receive crossing enhancements and traffic calming to make them safer to walk on.
The city of Puyallup has identified 10 streets downtown that could receive crossing enhancements and traffic-calming devices to make them safer for pedestrians.

Stewart Avenue, Shaw Road, Wildwood Park Drive, Fruitland Avenue and Pioneer Avenue are some of the streets that could see changes in the near future.

The list of priority projects is part of the city’s Safe Routes to School Master Plan, which focuses on 17 schools within city limits.

“The goal is to make it safer for families to walk and bike to school — that can be promoting walking and biking, that can be developing projects that remove barriers that prevent people from walking and biking to school,” said Emily Alice Gerhart, transportation planner for Fehr & Peers, the consulting group working with the city.

The consulting group gathered data from four site visits, three walk audits and 500 comments from 300 participants to an online web map and an open house.

Each project was categorized into five types, depending on what changes were needed:

Pedestrian facilities: Sidewalks, curbs

Bicycle facilities: Shared-use paths, bike lanes, bike boulevards, sharrows

Crossing enhancement/intersection control: Restriping intersections, new signals, rapid flashing beacon, curb extensions, traffic circle, roundabout, stop signs, medians

Traffic calming: School-zone flasher, speed table, chicane (serpentine road)

School-zone improvement: Curb improvements, reorganizing pick up/drop off locations, better interaction between city and school

The 10 priority projects are:

11th Street Northwest — Bicycle, pedestrian facilities

West Stewart Avenue — Bicycle facilities, crossing enhancements at 12 Street Southwest and 15th Street Southwest

South Fruitland Avenue — Bicycle and pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancement at 89th Street East

11th Street Southwest — Bicycle facilities, crossing enhancement at 4th Avenue Southwest and 5th Avenue Southwest, school-zone improvement

Seventh Avenue Southwest — Pedestrian facilities, bicycle facilities (bike lane), crossing enhancement at 13th Street Southwest, 11 Street Southwest

East Pioneer — Bike facilities

13th Street Southeast Bicycle facilies, crossing enhancement at 7th Avenue Southeast, traffic calming

Seventh Avenue Southeast — Pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancement at 13th Street Southeast

Shaw Road Bicycle facilities (shared use path), crossing enhancements at 12th Avenue Southeast, 16th Avenue Southeast

Wildwood Park Drive — Bicycle and pedestrian facilities, crossing enhancements at 26th Avenue Southeast, 31st Avenue Southeast, Ferrucci Junior High driveway, traffic calming.

