Pierce College Puyallup investigating complaints about social media posts by adjunct

Pierce College Puyallup is investigating complaints about social media posts made by an adjunct faculty member.
The college announced on social media Wednesday it was made aware of “serious concerns” about the posts and is taking action.
“While we have no indication of any illegal activity, we are taking precautions during this investigation and have arranged for other faculty to provide coverage of the faculty member’s classes in order to not interrupt the education of our students,” the college stated on Facebook.
The News Tribune is not naming the faculty member as he has not yet been charged with a crime.
Some people took to social media Wednesday to express their concerns, and the parent of a 16-year-old student contacted Pierce College on Monday regarding the situation, according to a story posted by Q13 Fox News.
The woman, identified as Ann, did not want her last name used in order to protect her daughter’s identity.
“I want this man to no longer be teaching at Pierce College so no other parent has to go through this with their child,” she said in an interview with the station Wednesday night.
