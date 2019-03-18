New South Hill data center puts Puyallup ‘on the map’ in digital services realm

They help send rockets into space.
They help make sure your Amazon package is delivered on time.
They’re data centers, and a new one has made its home in South Hill.
ScaleMatrix, a San Diego-based company that provides a variety of data services, officially opened its first center in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday.
The company was drawn to the area’s growing client base, interest in artificial intelligence and its aerospace, defense, life sciences, IT and clean technology industries, ScaleMatrix said in an announcement.
ScaleMatrix is located on the Centeris campus, which opened on 86 acres in 2016. The facility supports a 50 megawatts substation, enough to power the SeaTac Airport.
Near data centers, businesses can “deploy IT cost effectively and at high reliability,” said Simon Lee, Centeris director.
From internet searches and streaming shows and movies to traffic signals, data centers have a hand in making data services flow quickly and efficiently.
“Data centers underpin all digital services — think every transaction that occurs electronically,” Lee said.
ScaleMatrix was founded in 2011 and provides co-location, cloud, backup, disaster recovery and professional support services to its clients.
The company has indicated it will be hiring for sales and marketing positions.
The opening of the data center could attract more companies and jobs to the area in the future, including those that deal in technology, aerospace, entertainment or gaming.
“Proximity to data centers generally improves the service level of everything we do on the internet,” Lee said.
Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce CEO Tara Doyle-Enneking said the new data center created an exciting buzz for the Puyallup region, fostering jobs and tourism.
“The larger implication is that this type of partnership is placing Puyallup on the map, and others may follow as they consider the tremendous opportunities in our region that is ripe with cloud and AI activity, with it’s attractive gateway to Asia and growing number of skilled graduates and professionals,” Doyle-Enneking told The Herald.
The South Hill facility is ScaleMatrix’s fourth data center in the country, following California, North Carolina and Texas.
“We are excited to extend the unique capabilities of ScaleMatrix and our DDC platform to the Seattle and Pacific Northwest market, which is a nexus of cloud and AI activity, as well as an attractive gateway to Asia,” said Chris Orlando, CEO of ScaleMatrix, in a press release.
