Van used to transport hundreds of homeless families stolen in Puyallup

A van used to transport homeless families to their new homes has been stolen, according to Puyallup police.
The 2005 dark green Ford van was found missing Saturday morning from the front parking lot of Helping Hand House, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and housing solutions for children and families. The nonprofit is located on 2nd Street Southwest in Puyallup.
Laurie Jackson, director of business operations for Helping Hand House, told police all keys to the van were accounted for and that the van was locked at the time of the theft, according to a police report.
There is currently no known suspect information.
Helping Hand House reached out to the community for support on Monday.
“We’ve had this van for 14 years, and it served us WELL!” the nonprofit wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve hauled countless mattresses and supplies, cleaned numerous emergency shelter homes and transported HUNDREDS of families to their new homes using this beloved vehicle!”
The agency asked people to keep an eye out for license plate B48655U and to call police if the van is found.
The van was nicknamed “Stan the Helping Hand Van” by some and is the only van used for transport by the nonprofit.
Helping Hand House CEO Kevin Bates updated people in a Facebook video Tuesday, thanking them for the support.
He said the nonprofit has ordered solar-powered, motion sensor lights to install at the building and that insurance provided the agency with a temporary cargo van.
“Our families are going to keep on getting taken care of,” Bates said.
