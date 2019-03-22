New development projects proposed in Puyallup include office space, townhouses

New development is planned for Puyallup.
City staff held pre-application meetings with developers in February to discuss potential projects that include 10 townhouses, a 46-unit multifamily project and a 10,000-square-foot office space.
One development project would convert an existing Shell gas station and convenience store at 102 Valley Avenue NE to a 7-Eleven. The gas station is located near the exit and entrance ramps of state Route 167 in Puyallup.
Housing
Ten new townhouses were proposed on a half-acre site in the 2600 block of 7th Street Southeast, near Life Care Center South Hill.
The site would consist of two “five-plex” buildings, according to the city website.
Nearby, a three-building, 46-unit multifamily residential project also is proposed. The site is located along 5th Street Southeast, south of Life Care Center South Hill and east of the Hampton apartment complex.
The project includes site improvements on 2.7-acres.
Offices and warehouses
Developers proposed two 10,000-square-foot buildings in Puyallup’s limited manufacturing district.
One of those buildings includes warehouse and office space for commercial use in the 400 block of 23rd Street East.
The second building for industrial/commercial use would be constructed on an undeveloped piece of land in the 2400 block of East Main.
Down the road, a third proposed 7,500-square-foot building on Inter Avenue would provide office space and vehicle storage. The project involves demolition of a single-family residence on the site.
