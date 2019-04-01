State waives snow days for Sumner, Bonney Lake students

The wait for summer vacation won’t be further extended for Sumner and Bonney Lake students.
The state granted the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District’s request to waive two of five snow days that happened during Snowmageddon in February, the district announced Thursday.
The last day of school for Sumner-Bonney Lake students is now Tuesday, June 25. Students will follow an early release/half-day schedule.
Sumner-Bonney Lake students missed six days of school this year — one from a power outage on Jan. 7, and five more due to inclement weather on Feb. 4-6, 11 and 12.
The snowstorm led to record snowfall and a declaration of a state of emergency by Gov. Jay Inslee on Feb. 10.
School districts across the region submitted waiver requests to the state, asking to not have to make up the missed days.
Three of Sumner-Bonney Lake’s snow days could not be waived because they occurred before the declaration. They were instead added to the end of the year.
Graduation ceremonies will remain as scheduled: Bonney Lake High School on June 12 and Sumner High School on June 14. Seniors are expected to attend school through June 18.
