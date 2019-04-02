Puyallup Herald

Construction begins on 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup

Construction has begun on an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup. The six-building retail project called Pioneer Crossing is located at the intersection of Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue.
Construction has begun on an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup. The six-building retail project called Pioneer Crossing is located at the intersection of Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue. PMI Investments Courtesy

Construction has begun on an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup.

The six-building retail project called Pioneer Crossing is located at the intersection of Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue.

The site is nearly fully leased, according to a press release by Bellevue-based developer PMI Investments.

So far, the center includes a new Safeway, Starbucks and MOD Pizza, PMI Investments confirmed Tuesday.

Construction of the site is expected to be completed in November 2019.

This will be the third Safeway within Puyallup city limits and includes a full-service sushi counter and a “Drive-Up and Go” feature for online orders.

“Safeway has been a part of the Puyallup community for decades, and we are thrilled to bring our more modern store format to this neighborhood,” said Karl Schroeder, Seattle Division President with Albertsons Companies, in a press release.

City of Puyallup officials and representatives from PMI Investments, Safeway and Starbucks gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday (March 30).

“Demand for high-quality, convenient shopping is important for a growing area like the East Shaw Road area of downtown Puyallup,” said Brian Franklin, President of PMF Investments.

Allison Needles

Allison Needles covers news in Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake for The Puyallup Herald and education news for The News Tribune in Tacoma. She was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.

  Comments  

Read Next

Did Snowmageddon affect your last day of school? Check here, Pierce County students

Puyallup Herald

Did Snowmageddon affect your last day of school? Check here, Pierce County students

February’s Snowmagedden threw a wrench in the calendars of school districts across the region, causing the last day of school to change for many Pierce County students.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE PUYALLUP HERALD

Local

‘It took a lot of tasting horrible things,’ but Sumner barista is the best in the USA

Puyallup Herald

Puyallup says no to tiny homes on wheels but considers other affordable housing measures

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service