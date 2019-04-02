Construction begins on 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup

Construction has begun on an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup. The six-building retail project called Pioneer Crossing is located at the intersection of Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue. Courtesy

Construction has begun on an 86,000-square-foot shopping center in Puyallup.

The six-building retail project called Pioneer Crossing is located at the intersection of Shaw Road East and East Pioneer Avenue.

The site is nearly fully leased, according to a press release by Bellevue-based developer PMI Investments.

So far, the center includes a new Safeway, Starbucks and MOD Pizza, PMI Investments confirmed Tuesday.

Construction of the site is expected to be completed in November 2019.

This will be the third Safeway within Puyallup city limits and includes a full-service sushi counter and a “Drive-Up and Go” feature for online orders.

“Safeway has been a part of the Puyallup community for decades, and we are thrilled to bring our more modern store format to this neighborhood,” said Karl Schroeder, Seattle Division President with Albertsons Companies, in a press release.

City of Puyallup officials and representatives from PMI Investments, Safeway and Starbucks gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday (March 30).

“Demand for high-quality, convenient shopping is important for a growing area like the East Shaw Road area of downtown Puyallup,” said Brian Franklin, President of PMF Investments.