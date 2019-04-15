Abrupt closure for longtime Thun Field restaurant The Hangar Inn. New tenant to move in

The Hangar Inn closes its doors The Hangar Inn, a longtime restaurant at Thun Field Airport in South Hill has closed its doors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Hangar Inn, a longtime restaurant at Thun Field Airport in South Hill has closed its doors.

The longtime restaurant at Thun Field Airport in South Hill has closed its doors.

The Hangar Inn, located at 16807 103rd Ave E. in Puyallup, had its final day of service Sunday.

The restaurant served burgers, sandwiches and breakfast food out of the same building for 27 years.

“This comes with a heavy heart to ALL our loyal employees and our loyal customers,” wrote Hangar Inn owners Craig and Cheryl Bolzenthal in an announcement.

A new restaurant, Top Gun Bar & Grill, could open in the space within 90 days.

The Bolzenthals said they received a notification on April 8 that their lease was being terminated.

Building owner Rod Wetherbee said he had been in conversation with the The Hangar Inn owners about interest from other businesses to occupy the space.

“We’ve had multiple people approach us in the last 90 days, interested in the facility,” Wetherbee told The Herald.

Wetherbee said he gave The Hangar Inn owners the opportunity to continue the lease, but the owners turned it down. The restaurants’ monthly rent was going to increase, he said.

Wetherbee said he gave the owners a 60-day notice on April 8.

“I was surprised they closed so quickly,” he said.

Wetherbee said there is a new lease signed for Top Gun Bar & Grill by owners from Graham and that they are planning to make thousands of dollars worth of improvements to the building. They plan to be up and running in the next 90 days, Wetherbee said.

Thun Field airport is located on Pierce County land.