Couple shares plans to open bistro-style cocktail bar in downtown Puyallup

Puyallup couple shares plans to open new bar Couple Ron and Laura Perry plan to open Perry's, a cocktail bar, off Meridian in downtown Puyallup sometime this summer.

Laura and Ron Perry feel that downtown Puyallup is missing a bar with fine dining and a relaxed atmosphere.

So they’re planning to open one.

The Puyallup couple owns Perry’s, a 21-plus bar that is slated to open sometime between July and August at 105 S. Meridian.

The bar will focus on old-fashioned cocktails and bistro-style foods, according to the Perrys. They’re still working on perfecting their menu.

“We’re hoping to do a lot of shareables,” said Laura Perry, 52. “We want to make it fun for everybody.”

The bar will have a bistro-like look with a “hint of rustic, but more a nod toward mid-century modern,” Laura Perry said.

The Perrys live in Puyallup and also own Honey Baked Ham Co. in Tacoma. They’ve been the owners there for eight and a half years.

Laura graduated from Puyallup High School and Ron graduated from Curtis High School in University Place.

“It’s really been my wife’s ambition and drive to do this,” said Ron Perry, 52. “(Puyallup) just seems like a great place to kind of give back what it has given us.”

The location of Perry’s is the former site of Arts & Corks Art Studio and the short-lived HQ Bar, which closed in January.

The site is currently under construction.