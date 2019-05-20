Puyallup Herald
Puyallup will have a new face on City Council next year
Filing ended Friday for candidates running for office in the 2019 election.
In Puyallup, there are four City Council seats up for grabs in Districts 1, 2, 3 and the At-Large position.
This year, all candidates will be facing opponents.
One thing’s for certain — residents in north Puyallup will have a new representative next year.
Councilman Tom Swanson of District 3 had not filed for re-election as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the deadline for filing for office in Pierce County.
Two new candidates, business owner Ned Witting and Curt Gimmestad of Absher Construction, are vying for the District 3, Position 1 seat.
District 1, Position 1 will see the most action with a total of three candidates. Incumbent Robin Farris is vying to keep her seat against business owners Curtis Thiel and Matt Cuyle.
In District 2, incumbent and Mayor John Palmer will campaign to hold his seat against Paul Herrera, a Puyallup tribal police officer.
Dean Johnson, incumbent for the At-Large position, has an opponent in former Puyallup City Councilwoman Heather Shadko.
Other council seats are up for election in nearby cities, including four in Sumner (Positions 4, 5, 6 and 7) and four in Bonney Lake (Positions 2, 4, 5 and 7).
All offices listed below are nonpartisan and have four-year terms.
Here’s who’s filed for City Council and school boards in Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake:
Puyallup City Council
District 1, Position 1
- Curtis Thiel
- Matt Cuyle
- Robin Farris (incumbent)
District 2, Position 1
- John Palmer (incumbent)
District 3, Position 1
- Ned Witting
Curt Gimmestad
At-Large Position
- Dean Johnson (incumbent)
- Heather Shadko
Sumner City Council
Position 4
- Patrick Reed (incumbent)
Position 5
- Cindi Hochstatter (incumbent)
Position 6
- Curt Brown (incumbent)
Position 7
- Earle Stuard (incumbent)
- Charla Rae Neuman
Bonney Lake City Council
Position 2
- Justin Evans (incumbent)
Position 4
- Pablo Monroy
Kerri Hubler
James (Kelly) McClimans
Position 5
- Tom Watson (incumbent)
Position 7
- Michelle Surdez (incumbent)
Puyallup School Board
Director Position 2
- Anahita Armin
- Joseph Romero
Director Position 3
- Michael Keaton (incumbent)
Cody Ruscheinsky
Amanda Cuthbert
Espen L. Pyrtek
Director Position 5
Turan Kayaoglu
Brock Carroll
Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board
Director District 2
- Paul s. Williams (incumbent)
John Losey Jr.
Director District 3
Richard Hendricks
Director District 4
- Danun (Dee) Clark (incumbent)
Kevin Lewis
