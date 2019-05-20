Puyallup will have a new face on City Council next year

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

Filing ended Friday for candidates running for office in the 2019 election.





In Puyallup, there are four City Council seats up for grabs in Districts 1, 2, 3 and the At-Large position.

This year, all candidates will be facing opponents.

One thing’s for certain — residents in north Puyallup will have a new representative next year.

Councilman Tom Swanson of District 3 had not filed for re-election as of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the deadline for filing for office in Pierce County.

Two new candidates, business owner Ned Witting and Curt Gimmestad of Absher Construction, are vying for the District 3, Position 1 seat.

District 1, Position 1 will see the most action with a total of three candidates. Incumbent Robin Farris is vying to keep her seat against business owners Curtis Thiel and Matt Cuyle.

In District 2, incumbent and Mayor John Palmer will campaign to hold his seat against Paul Herrera, a Puyallup tribal police officer.

Dean Johnson, incumbent for the At-Large position, has an opponent in former Puyallup City Councilwoman Heather Shadko.

Other council seats are up for election in nearby cities, including four in Sumner (Positions 4, 5, 6 and 7) and four in Bonney Lake (Positions 2, 4, 5 and 7).

All offices listed below are nonpartisan and have four-year terms.

Here’s who’s filed for City Council and school boards in Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake:

Puyallup City Council

District 1, Position 1

District 2, Position 1

District 3, Position 1

Ned Witting

Curt Gimmestad

At-Large Position

Sumner City Council

Position 4

Patrick Reed (incumbent)

Position 5

Cindi Hochstatter (incumbent)

Position 6

Curt Brown (incumbent)

Position 7

Earle Stuard (incumbent)

Charla Rae Neuman

Bonney Lake City Council

Position 2

Justin Evans (incumbent)

Position 4

Pablo Monroy

Kerri Hubler

James (Kelly) McClimans

Position 5

Tom Watson (incumbent)

Position 7

Michelle Surdez (incumbent)

Puyallup School Board

Director Position 2

Anahita Armin

Joseph Romero

Director Position 3

Michael Keaton (incumbent)

Cody Ruscheinsky

Amanda Cuthbert

Espen L. Pyrtek

Director Position 5

Turan Kayaoglu

Brock Carroll

Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board

Director District 2





Paul s. Williams (incumbent)

John Losey Jr.

Director District 3

Richard Hendricks

Director District 4

Danun (Dee) Clark (incumbent)

Kevin Lewis