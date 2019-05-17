Puyallup to honor 137 fallen at Memorial Day ceremony

Boy Scouts honor veterans with 900 flags for Memorial Day Boy Scouts, parents and community members plant 900 American Flags on the grave sites of military veterans at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup on May 24, 2018, for Memorial Day Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Boy Scouts, parents and community members plant 900 American Flags on the grave sites of military veterans at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup on May 24, 2018, for Memorial Day

There are 137 people from Puyallup who have died in conflicts since World War II.

They’ll be honored at a Memorial Day Observance ceremony this weekend, along with other fallen soldiers from across the nation.

The annual ceremony, hosted by the city and the Puyallup Veterans of Foreign Wars, will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Pioneer Park Pavilion and will include a reading of the names of the fallen. Wreaths donated by local organizations will be placed next to the park’s military memorial statue.

Congressman Denny Heck and state Sen. Hans Zeiger, who recently published “Puyallup in World War II,” will speak at the event. The Clan Gordon Pipe Band and Puyallup High School Wind Ensemble will perform.

The event is free to the public and has indoor seating and free parking.

Also in honor of Memorial Day, Puyallup Boy Scout Troop 598 will place more than 1,000 American flags across nearly 15,000 grave sites at the Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup next week.

On Friday (May 24), the Puyallup VFW will dedicate a newly built memorial at Puyallup High School to Army Lt. Victor Leonard Kandle. Kandle was a 1939 graduate of Puyallup High School and was killed in battle during World War II in 1944. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously in 1945.