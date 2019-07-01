Car show, bands, beer garden, fireworks show highlight Puyallup July 4 celebration

Tips to staying safe while using fireworks With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With the Fourth of July approaching, it's important to remain safe when making a personal firework show. This video goes through the top tips for staying safe with fireworks.

People can watch a free fireworks display in Puyallup’s Pioneer Park after a day of celebration and a car show on July 4.





Live music from local performers will start at 4 p.m. until the fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. The Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual all-day “Red, Blue and Kaboom.” More than 3,000 people attended last year, spokeswoman Ivy Enneking said.

Attendees can enjoy the spray park, kids activities, 10 different food trucks, business and craft vendors lining downtown streets, plus a beer garden.





A car show will begin the festivities at 9 a.m. The entrance fee is $20.





The Poker Run begins at 1 p.m.. It will consist of the car show participants driving from Puyallup to Sumner. Five businesses between the sister cities will have a playing card that drivers have to pick up along the way, Enneking said. Once they get back to Puyallup, drivers will play their hand at poker.





The car show winners will be announced at 4 p.m., Enneking said, before the live music kicks off the evening. Bands include Limberlost, Blue Helix, Strangely Alright, Chris Jones Band and Leah Justine.

Most of downtown Puyallup streets will be open for parking, Enneking said.

