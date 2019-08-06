118,500-square-foot drug distribution center to open in Puyallup

McKesson Corp., the largest drug distributor in the nation, has opened a new distribution center in Puyallup. Photographed in Puyallup, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The largest drug distributor in the nation has opened a new distribution center in Puyallup.

McKesson Corp. announced earlier this month it expects to hire 75 people.

The center will fulfill orders for prescription medicines and be a hub for daily deliveries to hospitals, health systems and pharmacies, said Cameron Roberts, the center’s manager.

The 118,500-square-foot distribution facility is in the 200 block of Todd Road. The building has several green features, including a high-efficiency reflective roof to reduce heat gain, and an energy-management system, Roberts said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McKesson has been been a defendant recently in national lawsuits filed by states claiming that drug distributors saturated cities with highly addictive opioids.

In a West Virginia lawsuit, McKesson settled for $37 million in May after the state accused the company of selling nearly 100 million doses of oxycodone and hydrocodone to West Virginians from 2007 to 2012. McKesson denied the allegations.

“Our company is committed to maintaining, and continuously enhancing, strong programs designed to detect and prevent opioid diversion, while also protecting the availability of appropriate treatments for patients with serious illnesses and injuries,” McKesson said in a statement to The News Tribune.