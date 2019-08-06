Here’s Puyallup School District primary race results

Has your vote been counted? Here’s how to check in Washington state Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington is one of three states that send ballots in the mail to all registered voters. Here is how you can check if your vote has been counted.

Incumbent Michael Keaton and Amanda Cuthbert will move on to November’s ballot for Puyallup School District board of directors.

Keaton received 58 percent of the 10,966 votes, Cuthbert with 25 percent and Espen Pyrtek with 17 percent, respectively.

Since 2015, Keaton has been on the board, overseeing the construction of a new elementary school and the redevelopment of the others. He also was on the board while the teachers went on strike for a higher pay last year.

Cuthbert, the board secretary for Washington Childcare Centers Association, is running on a platform to bridge the gap between teachers and the board.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Voters will choose three of the five seats on the school board in November. Keaton and Cuthbert are vying for Position 3, outgoing Board President Chris Ihrig’s Position 5 is between Turan Kayaoglu and Brock Carroll, and in Position 2, Joseph Romero is running unopposed.