Here’s Puyallup School District primary race results

Incumbent Michael Keaton and Amanda Cuthbert will move on to November’s ballot for Puyallup School District board of directors.

Keaton received 58 percent of the 10,966 votes, Cuthbert with 25 percent and Espen Pyrtek with 17 percent, respectively.

Since 2015, Keaton has been on the board, overseeing the construction of a new elementary school and the redevelopment of the others. He also was on the board while the teachers went on strike for a higher pay last year.

Cuthbert, the board secretary for Washington Childcare Centers Association, is running on a platform to bridge the gap between teachers and the board.

Voters will choose three of the five seats on the school board in November. Keaton and Cuthbert are vying for Position 3, outgoing Board President Chris Ihrig’s Position 5 is between Turan Kayaoglu and Brock Carroll, and in Position 2, Joseph Romero is running unopposed.

