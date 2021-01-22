The state’s community services building in Puyallup is closing in February

The state is closing its Puyallup office for in-person services for food benefits, refugee services and pregnancy support in February to reduce costs.

The Washington Department of Social and Health Services’ community service office on West Main Street will close on Feb. 26, spokesperson Norah West said.

The Office of Financial Management asked state agencies to tighten their belts to prepare for the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to close the office will save the department about $80,000 a month, or almost $1 million annually. The DSHS has a budget of $13.9 billion.

“The cost savings can go back into state coffers or help employees serve the community and have what they need,” West said.

People come to the building for services like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Aged, Blind Disabilities Cash Assistance Program, and housing and essential needs, refugee camp assistance, pregnant women program and State Food Assistance Program.

There will be a handful of office closures across the state over the next four years. The first closure was the Long Beach community services office in November, West said.

It is yet to be determined how many other offices will be closed. Currently, there are four other locations in Pierce County: two in Tacoma, one in Lakewood and a fourth in Auburn.

Regional administrator Eddie Rodriguez said the closure will impact those in more remote areas of East Pierce County the most.

“This office is located where the majority of clients are not,” Rodriguez said. “Majority of clients coming to Puyallup are heading for Graham, Carbonado and Eatonville and towns in between.”

Losing the building is a blow, Rodriguez said, but the benefit is people will be able to get services online or by phone.

“I don’t want to make people get in their car to drive and wait in a lobby,” he said.

The pandemic has caused a greater need in services. DSHS had 44.7 percent increase in basic food applications last year compared to 2019, Rodriguez said.

There will be no reductions in staff, West said.

Those looking for in-person services in East Pierce County will have to travel to the next closest office in Tacoma on East 72nd Street.

There are mobile offices that travel around rural areas of the state. The state agency has an office locator online. Services can be provided at the Customer Service Contact Center, (877) 501-2233 and WashingtonConnection.org.