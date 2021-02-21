Puyallup-area trail advocate, straight shooter Dixie Gatchel has died

Dixie Gatchel, seen here with her husband Clay in 1998, died recently. She was a longtime trails volunteer in the Puyallup area. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

The City of Puyallup lost a treasure Feb. 6 when Dixie Gatchel, longtime volunteer for both the Puyallup Riverwalk Trail and Foothills Rails to Trails Coalition, died at 96.

When the 4.1-mile Puyallup Riverwalk Trail running from the city limits to Mama Stortini’s opened for business in 1998, it was after a long haul for the original group of volunteers — Ernie Bay, Bob and Diane Kastama and Dixie Gatchel. Phase 1 of the trail was dedicated in 1998, Phase 2 in 2006 and Phase 3 in 2007.

Gatchel, Bay and the Kastamas knocked on doors asking for donations and talked the plan up at council meetings, never giving up on their dream of a trail. What they lacked in funds, they made up for with perseverance.

Gatchel, whose mind was a like a steel trap, was in on the project from Day 1. She was smart as a whip, a great note taker and an amazing volunteer.

And her heart was one of pure gold.

Dixie also was a founding member of the Foothills Rails to Trails Coalition, whose mission is to assist Pierce County communities in the creation, maintenance and usage of a connected system of non-motorized trails.

Future plans are for the Ernie Bay connector to connect the Riverwalk Trail to the Foothills Trail.

Almost everyone in Puyallup knew Dixie.

She had a sharp wit and greeted friends with a handshake or a hug, leaving them with her standard, “Happy trails.” Small in stature, she was never shy about speaking her mind at a council meeting. She earned the respect and support of everyone who knew her.

Dixie’s son Clay Jr., said his mom and dad spent summers at Fremont’s Lookout on the Sunrise side of Mount Rainier checking for fires.

“That was their favorite place,” he said.

According to Clay, Jr. when President George W. Bush presented a medal awarded to the couple for their work as volunteers, Dixie looked him straight in the eye and said, “Thanks for the medal, but I really don’t like your policies.”

That was Dixie — unafraid to express her opinion.

Dixie was involved in Puyallup politics and supported her chosen candidates with small donations and volunteering on their campaigns. When it came time for candidates to take photos for their flyers, Dixie was always the first one asked to take part in the photo shoot.

I was lucky to have been her friend.

When she gave up driving due to a misstep — confusing the brake pedal on her car with the gas pedal — and charged through her fence, she gave up her car keys on the spot.

For the last few years I drove her to the grocery store, to get her hair cut, batteries for her computer — whatever she needed — and it was my pleasure to do so.

She always rewarded me with a bottle of chardonnay (much appreciated), a hug and her parting words, “Love ya, gal.”

Love you, too, Dixie.