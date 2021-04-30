2 Pierce County school districts plan to return to full-time in-person class this fall

The Puyallup School District and Sumner-Bonney Lake School District announced this week the return to full in-person learning next school year.

All grades are planned to be in the classroom five days a week for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year at Puyallup’s 22,000-student district and Sumner-Bonney Lake’s nearly 10,000-student district.

”Health and safety measures, including mask wearing and physical distancing, will likely remain requirements, but we are committed to returning to the classroom and see how that works,” Puyallup’s Communications Director Sarah Gillispie said in an email to families.

An update to school guidance could change Puyallup’s plan, she said.

“State guidance can always affect our return of students, but we have been chartered with planning for a return of all students,” she said.

No registration for in-person school is required beyond new students and those entering kindergarten.

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be required for school entry in Puyallup.

Seventy-five percent of Puyallup’s students are enrolled in hybrid learning, which offers some days of remote learning and others in the classroom. Kindergarten is in-person five days a week and first grade through third grade attend four days a week. Fourth grade and up are in the classroom two days a week. Grades 4-12 are two days a week in-person.

Students enrolled in the distanced learning program, Continuous Distance Learning, who want to continue will be offered the alternative option of Puyallup Digital Learning, a district online school program.

If families are interested in the distanced learning option, they can submit the Program Interest Survey, open from April 30 to May 7. Fall enrollment for remote learning will open in late spring, Gillispie said. The families can find the survey on the district website and it will be sent out to families.

In Sumner-Bonney Lake, an announcement on the district website said three-foot distancing and face coverings will still be required.

“We will continue to respond to changing guidelines and provide updated information as needed,” Sumner-Bonney Lake School District said. “That said, our intention at this time is to provide full-time in-person instruction for every Sumner-Bonney Lake student.”

On March 16, all Sumner-Bonney Lake students returned to hybrid, in-person learning.

The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 and quarantined 79 students and staff from April 19 to 23.

In the Puyallup’s most recent data from the week of April 19, 10 students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus and 33 were directed to quarantine.

Tacoma Public Schools with 30,000 students reported 42 positive cases and 24 students and staff quarantines during that time span.