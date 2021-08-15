Dedication ceremony set for Puyallup sculpture that pays tribute to Japanese Americans

Arts Downtown president Becky Condra stands beside “Camp Harmony.” Special to The Herald

Arts Downtown will host its first public dedication ceremony for a piece of art on Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park.

The piece, “Camp Harmony”, which is outside the main entrance to the Puyallup Library, was purchased by ADT in February and subsequently donated to the City of Puyallup.

“It will be a day to celebrate Japanese American culture and to remember Puyallup’s history,” ADT president Becky Condra said.

Camp Harmony was established on the Puyallup fairgrounds during WWII as an assembly center for Japanese Americans who were forced to gather there before being transported to more permanent internment camps under an executive order from President Franklin Roosevelt, according to historylink.org.

The ceremony will take place on Pioneer Park’s Rotary Stage and will include Taiko drummers and words from Cho Shimizu, whose family was imprisoned in the Puyallup Assembly Center, as well as remarks from John Zlystra, the artist who created “Camp Harmony”; Lori Matsukawa, creator of the KING 5 series, “Prisoners in Their Own Land”; Kent Hojem, CEO of the Washington State Fair; Eileen Yamada Lamphere, president of the Puyallup Valley Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League; and Puyallup Mayor Julie Door.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

At the conclusion of the ceremony guests are encouraged to wander by the Pacific Bonsai Museum exhibit or view photographs from the Puyallup Assembly Center.

“We wanted to do something special in the dedication because of the historical significance of Camp Harmony being located at the Washington State Fair grounds. We also felt a moral obligation because the Japanese American community was impacted in a very negative way,” said Condra.

ADT is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization.

“We work hard to manage the outdoor sculpture gallery,” said Condra. “The gallery makes the downtown area a vibrant and fun place to be for all ages to enjoy.”

There are 51 pieces of sculptures in the permanent galley, which is one of the largest in the state.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“This is something for Puyallup to be proud of,” said Condra.

Referring to “Camp Harmony,” Condra said, “When you look at the sculpture it gives you a sense of peace, and then your eyes drop to the barbed wire and you stop and realize that peace and serenity cannot be taken for granted. It must be honored, cherished and protected.”