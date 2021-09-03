Bubble tea, Budweiser Clydesdales and Manic Meatballs. The Washington State Fair is here

This month, the sound of children — and possibly adults — screaming their lungs out may be an ongoing soundtrack to those who pass by or live near the Puyallup fairgrounds. The opening day for Washington’s biggest, long-awaited event is finally here with old favorites and new additions.

The Washington State Fair will run from Friday until Sept. 26. Attendees are required to wear masks both indoors and outdoors at all times. Those exempt from the mask requirement include people with a medical exemption or children under the age of 5.

The fair will not ask attendees for their vaccination status. There will be masks at the fairgrounds for people who forget to bring their own. More information on safety protocols can be found on the fair’s frequently asked questions page.

The fair will enforce the mask mandate as best as it can, said Stacy Van Horne, public relations manager for the fair. Security personnel will be roaming the fairgrounds to make sure attendees have their masks on, she said during a fair preview event on Thursday.

At the fair, attendees can expect to see amusement rides such as the Zipper, Tilt-A-Whirl and Extreme Scream. One of the fair’s most popular rides, Wildcat, even got relocated and repainted to represent the Seattle Seahawk’s colors, Van Horne said.

“It glowed up,” Van Horne said.

New food vendors

The food portion of the fair also glowed up as two new vendors were added to the fair’s list: Squishy Pop Bubble Tea and Manic Meatballs.

Squishy Pop Bubble Tea runs a mobile food truck and is owned by twin siblings Mariani and Diana Hartono. The siblings grew up in Indonesia, lived in Taiwan for some time and started selling bubble tea in Washington when they got their permit in October 2020.

Mariani Hartono said a lot of their ingredients come straight from Taiwan, and she and her sister have been participating in farmers markets in places such as Steilacoom and Orting. It is “a dream come true” to have their own space at the fair, she said.

Strawberry, mango and honeydew fruit tea are among the drinks Squishy Pop Bubble Tea will sell. They also have taro, Thai and coconut milk tea. Toppings include boba, rainbow and lychee jelly. All their drinks cost $9.

Manic Meatballs, on the other hand, has its own location in Lakewood and specializes in Swedish meatballs. Owner Carrie Stalder said they opened their business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in December 2020.

“We’re thrilled to be at the fair and really kind of get our name out there,” Stalder said.

Their menu has three items lined up: bacon-wrapped meatballs, flooded fries and a Manic Meal. The items cost $14, $12 and $16, respectively.

The flooded fries consist of their signature fries flooded with gravy and topped with cheese curds. The Manic Meal includes six Manic meatballs on top of mashed potatoes and comes with a side of applesauce and cucumber salad. The bacon-wrapped meatballs speak for themselves — five meatballs punctured by a skewer and wrapped in bacon.

The fair will also have an interactive exhibition featuring fictional superheroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman. Ten Budweiser Clydesdale Horses, which have not been at the fair since 2007, will also make an appearance.

Dr. Anthony L-T Chen, Director of Health at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, said at a press conference Aug. 31 that the agency will “keep a close eye” on the fair. If needed, he said, it might take steps to ask the fair to close, The News Tribune reported. The only times the fair has been canceled were last year and during World War II.

“Please comply with Dr. Chen’s orders,” Door said during the press conference Tuesday. “These are challenging times, and we realize that not everybody is going to like those orders, but this is what we need to do to keep our community safe.”

The fair’s opening and closing hours, ticket information, as well as a full list of events, can be found on the fair’s website.