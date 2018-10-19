Camp Harmony: Japanese-Americans share memories of sad history of the Puyallup Fairgrounds
Cho Shimizu and Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi were just small children when their families were forced from their farms in the Puyallup Valley into the Camp Harmony Japanese internment camp at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
Central Pierce Fire & Rescue is beginning construction on a new Station 72 in South Hill this month. The state-of-the-art station will take the place of two others and accommodate for future growth in the South Hill area.
MultiCare released a video about Pierce County's first inpatient and outpatient unit for pregnant women struggling with addiction opening at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. Local women share their stories.
Puyallup resident Shawn Manley purchased the former Pioneer Food and Gas Co. property in downtown Puyallup. Manley and his business partner, Tacoma resident Josh Harris, have plans to turn the property into Generous Corner, a food cart pod business