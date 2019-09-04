Puyallup: News
Puyallup hotel to close for seven-month renovation
Puyallup’s Holiday Inn Express will close for seven months at the end of September so rooms and common areas can be renovated, the hotel announced Tuesday.
The 96-room hotel’s exterior will be modernized, and rooms will have new amenities, including under-counter refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers.
The common area will include community tables with built-in charging stations, the hotel’s spokesperson Eno Anyang said in a press release.
Customers booking a room through April 2020 will be relocated to the Hollander Hospitality in Tacoma.
Holiday Inn Express did not divulge the renovation costs.
