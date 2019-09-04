Puyallup hotel to close for seven-month renovation

The Holiday Inn Express on South Hill Park Drive will be closed for seven months for renovations. Submitted by Holiday Inn Express

Puyallup’s Holiday Inn Express will close for seven months at the end of September so rooms and common areas can be renovated, the hotel announced Tuesday.

The 96-room hotel’s exterior will be modernized, and rooms will have new amenities, including under-counter refrigerators, microwaves and coffee makers.

The common area will include community tables with built-in charging stations, the hotel’s spokesperson Eno Anyang said in a press release.

Customers booking a room through April 2020 will be relocated to the Hollander Hospitality in Tacoma.

Holiday Inn Express did not divulge the renovation costs.