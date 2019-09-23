Decision stands giving Puyallup rights in controversial warehouse project

Courts deemed the years-long legal battle on Knutson Farms over. The City of Puyallup has won the right to an environmental impact statement before issuing permits. Photo take in April 2019. drew.perine@thenewstribune.com

A fight between Pierce County and Puyallup over who controls permitting for a seven-warehouse project outside the city has been decided in the city’s favor.

The Washington Supreme Court declined to hear Pierce County’s and developers’ appeal earlier this month, allowing a Court of Appeals decision to stand after years of legal battles.

The decision grants the city the right to require an environmental impact statement on the Knutson Farms project, which is off Shaw Road near the Van Lierop Park, before the issuance of any city permits necessary to build.

“This is a big win for the city,” Mayor John Palmer told The Puyallup Herald this month.

The county and developers claim the Knutson Farms Industrial Project, a 162-acre warehouse project, did not require an environmental study.

The proposal could bring up to 2,000 tractor-trailers through Puyallup daily, Palmer said.

With the environmental issue statement in hand, the city could withhold granting the builders permits until traffic issues are addressed, like widening the roads or constructing additional roads to the warehouses.

“Permits are key to the whole project,” Palmer said. “We don’t have to issue them until we are satisfied that the roads are mitigated.”