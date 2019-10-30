‘Inspire your inner scientist’ at free interactive exhibit in Puyallup this weekend

Pierce County Library System is hosting a free exhibition at the Washington State Fairgrounds Agriplex this weekend with 3D printers, robots and a photo booth with R2D2.

The MakerFest, located on 110 9th Ave. S.W., encourages interactive activities, like spinning yarn on a spinning wheel, designing games, blending a smoothie while riding a bike and a using a spaceship simulator.

One of the exhibits is hosted by KaBOOM!, a nonprofit that builds playgrounds. Children can use big, blue blocks to build projects, Pierce County Library’s spokesperson Mary Getchell said in a press release.

There will be about 50 tables, some of which cater to adults, like making beer or wine at home.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Come on by and inspire you’re your inner scientist, engineer or artist while having a blast with the many fun, learning choices,” said Pierce County Library System Executive Director Georgia Lomax.

The event will be held Saturday Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Directions suggest entering at the Green Gate.

Learn more about MakerFest and all of the activities available at makerfest.pcls.us.