Puyallup mobile home park to become tiny home community

A tiny home for sale sits on a lot near Fruitland Avenue and 96th Street East in Puyallup on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The 313-square foot homes can be customized when pre-ordered. They can include a loft, kitchen and bathroom with hard-wood floors. The developer, Bridgeview Asset Management, plans to build 30 homes on the property. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

An Oregon developer is converting a Puyallup mobile park into a tiny home community.

The property on Fruitland Avenue and 96th Street East has two tiny homes for sale, as the developer, Bridgeview Asset Management, builds 28 more.

“We are very excited to be providing unique tiny homes in Puyallup at a highly affordable price,” Megan Wiseman with Bridgeview said.

Each of the spaces that once held a mobile home will now house a tiny home, Realtor Piper Troxler with Keller Williams said. The 313-square foot homes can be customized when pre-ordered. They can include a loft, kitchen and bathroom with hard-wood floors. The starting price is $60,000, according to the listing. The price includes a 30-year lease of the lot space.

The Homeowner Association fees are $800 monthly, and include septic system access for water and sewer, Troxler said.

She has received several calls from interested retired couples, young first-time house hunters and minimalists.

Troxler expects more tiny home communities to spring up in the area after the state legislature relaxed laws on tiny homes this summer.

“There is a client base for it,” she said. “Financing was hard to find for them. They were not seen as livable spaces until July.”

The region’s state senator, Hans Zieger, sponsored a bill that passed the Legislature to allow cities and counties to regulate communities of tiny homes and prohibited jurisdictions from implementing laws against tiny houses on wheels as permanent residences in mobile home parks.

Bridgeview Asset Management also owns a tiny home rental community in Olympia.

The homes will help address affordable housing in the area, Wiseman said.